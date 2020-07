Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

: This home has newer paint, carpet, blinds and tile throughout. The spacious kitchen has newer appliances, sink and counter tops opens up toeat in kitchen area and with a separate family room. Bedrooms have new carpet and walk in closets. Great location close to shopping, entertainment andfreeway. Large block wall backyard for privacy with covered patio area separate laundry / storage room and a 2 car carport.