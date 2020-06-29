17602 N 42ND Place

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage tennis court

*AVAILABLE Nov. 1st* Beautiful, Furnished, Fully Equipped 2020 Remodel! 1-Story home on a large corner lot w/2 Master Bedrooms! Heated Pool, Large Grassy Backyard, Built-In BBQ, FirePit + Putting Green. All New Flooring, Bathrooms, Furniture, TV's. Open Kitchen features SS Appliances, Slab Granite + R/O Drinking Water. Watch games on the new flat screen TV in the ''Man-Cave'' and play ping pong, finished insulated garage with A/C and heat. Play Xbox 1 or watch movies in the Detached Clubhouse. 38'x11.5' RV parking bay inside 12' RV Gate. Walk to the Huge PV Park, so much to do! Centrally Located in Quiet NE Phoenix/Scottsdale. Quick freeway access. Close to Desert Ridge, CityNorth, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Qtr, Old Town...Golf, Tennis, Hiking w/in minutes.