Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17602 N 42ND Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

17602 N 42ND Place

17602 North 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

17602 North 42nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
*AVAILABLE Nov. 1st* Beautiful, Furnished, Fully Equipped 2020 Remodel! 1-Story home on a large corner lot w/2 Master Bedrooms! Heated Pool, Large Grassy Backyard, Built-In BBQ, FirePit + Putting Green. All New Flooring, Bathrooms, Furniture, TV's. Open Kitchen features SS Appliances, Slab Granite + R/O Drinking Water. Watch games on the new flat screen TV in the ''Man-Cave'' and play ping pong, finished insulated garage with A/C and heat. Play Xbox 1 or watch movies in the Detached Clubhouse. 38'x11.5' RV parking bay inside 12' RV Gate. Walk to the Huge PV Park, so much to do! Centrally Located in Quiet NE Phoenix/Scottsdale. Quick freeway access. Close to Desert Ridge, CityNorth, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Qtr, Old Town...Golf, Tennis, Hiking w/in minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17602 N 42ND Place have any available units?
17602 N 42ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17602 N 42ND Place have?
Some of 17602 N 42ND Place's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17602 N 42ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
17602 N 42ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17602 N 42ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 17602 N 42ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17602 N 42ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 17602 N 42ND Place offers parking.
Does 17602 N 42ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17602 N 42ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17602 N 42ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 17602 N 42ND Place has a pool.
Does 17602 N 42ND Place have accessible units?
No, 17602 N 42ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17602 N 42ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17602 N 42ND Place has units with dishwashers.

