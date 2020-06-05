All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17601 N 56TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17601 N 56TH Place
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM

17601 N 56TH Place

17601 North 56th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17601 North 56th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Tired of looking at ''tired rentals?'' This one will wake you & your clients up! Fabulous remodeled home w/ real attention to detail! Travertine tile on 1st floor. Beautifully remodeled kitchen w/self closing cabinets, upgraded stainless appliances w/refrigerator, gas (propane) cooktop & walk in pantry. All 3 bathrooms also remodeled w/same cabinets & slab granite. Upstairs has the master bedroom plus 3 secondary bedrooms. Master bathroom remodeled w/walk in shower & closet offers built ins. Secondary upstairs bathroom has 2 sinks. Gorgeous huge backyard w/pebble finished pool, grassy area, built in BBQ (propane) and fruit trees. 3 car garage NO HOA. Lister related to landlord. Owner may accept small dog **no cats** Sliding door in Family room is self closing, NO pool fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17601 N 56TH Place have any available units?
17601 N 56TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17601 N 56TH Place have?
Some of 17601 N 56TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17601 N 56TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
17601 N 56TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17601 N 56TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17601 N 56TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 17601 N 56TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 17601 N 56TH Place offers parking.
Does 17601 N 56TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17601 N 56TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17601 N 56TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 17601 N 56TH Place has a pool.
Does 17601 N 56TH Place have accessible units?
No, 17601 N 56TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17601 N 56TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17601 N 56TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College