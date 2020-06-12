All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

1749 W BUTLER Drive

1749 West Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1749 West Butler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Take a look at this charming single level in Phoenix! This home sits on an oversized lot & offers low maintenance front yard, 2 car garage, and RV gate/parking. Step inside & fall in love with the modern details and perfectly flowing open layout! Wood plank tile in main areas, bright living room, brick wall, fireplace, family room, and nice dining are some features that can't be left unsaid. Beautiful kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets w/crown molding, granite countertops, tile back-splash, and breakfast bar. Spacious master suite has carpet, sliding glass doors to back patio, closet, and large bath with double sinks & glass shower. Backyard is comprised of a covered patio, easy to care landscaping, and refreshing blue diving pool. Act Fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 W BUTLER Drive have any available units?
1749 W BUTLER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 W BUTLER Drive have?
Some of 1749 W BUTLER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 W BUTLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1749 W BUTLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 W BUTLER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1749 W BUTLER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1749 W BUTLER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1749 W BUTLER Drive offers parking.
Does 1749 W BUTLER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 W BUTLER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 W BUTLER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1749 W BUTLER Drive has a pool.
Does 1749 W BUTLER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1749 W BUTLER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 W BUTLER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1749 W BUTLER Drive has units with dishwashers.

