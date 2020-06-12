1749 W BUTLER Drive

Amenities

Take a look at this charming single level in Phoenix! This home sits on an oversized lot & offers low maintenance front yard, 2 car garage, and RV gate/parking. Step inside & fall in love with the modern details and perfectly flowing open layout! Wood plank tile in main areas, bright living room, brick wall, fireplace, family room, and nice dining are some features that can't be left unsaid. Beautiful kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets w/crown molding, granite countertops, tile back-splash, and breakfast bar. Spacious master suite has carpet, sliding glass doors to back patio, closet, and large bath with double sinks & glass shower. Backyard is comprised of a covered patio, easy to care landscaping, and refreshing blue diving pool. Act Fast!