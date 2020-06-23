All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive

1742 East Winchcomb Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1742 East Winchcomb Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
You are going to love this rental! Great location for the 3/2.5 house. Right near the Mountain preserve with walking trails and amazing scenery. This great room plan has a fireplace and wood flooring. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, granite and lots of cabinets! Separate formal dining room. Bedrooms are upstairs and the master has large walk in closet! Lots of designer touches throughout! This is a cul-de-sac lot that is right across from a park! Centrally located, you are going to love this home!! Call today to view! Property is being cleaned and repaired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive have any available units?
1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive have?
Some of 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive does offer parking.
Does 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive have a pool?
No, 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive have accessible units?
No, 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College