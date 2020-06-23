1742 E WINCHCOMB Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

You are going to love this rental! Great location for the 3/2.5 house. Right near the Mountain preserve with walking trails and amazing scenery. This great room plan has a fireplace and wood flooring. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, granite and lots of cabinets! Separate formal dining room. Bedrooms are upstairs and the master has large walk in closet! Lots of designer touches throughout! This is a cul-de-sac lot that is right across from a park! Centrally located, you are going to love this home!! Call today to view! Property is being cleaned and repaired.