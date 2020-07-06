All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd

1739 East Cheery Lynn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1739 East Cheery Lynn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40d0b6008d ---- 1 Bedroom Apartment for rent Lease Terms: 12-month lease Pets negotiable Water, sewer, and trash fees included Rent per month: $649 Security deposit is $649 Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $28 Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ ***Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING FIRST WEEK OF SEPTEMBER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd have any available units?
1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd offer parking?
No, 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd have a pool?
No, 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd have accessible units?
No, 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

