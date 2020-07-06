1739 E Cheery Lynn Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40d0b6008d ---- 1 Bedroom Apartment for rent Lease Terms: 12-month lease Pets negotiable Water, sewer, and trash fees included Rent per month: $649 Security deposit is $649 Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $28 Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ ***Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING FIRST WEEK OF SEPTEMBER