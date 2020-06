1737 E MCLELLAN Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

CENTRAL PHOENIX CORRIDOR HOUSE FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL TUCKEY LANE COMMUNITY!!! NICE, JUST PAINTED IN 2017 INSIDE AND OUTSIDE SINGLE LEVEL RANCH,1,469 SF WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATH AND TWO(!) CAR CARPORT ON LARGE 8,200 SF LOOKING SOUTH BACKYARD WITH BIG COVERED PATIO!!!KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA PLUS ANOTHER ROOM PERFECT FOR OFFICE OR LIBRARY!!!GRAND ROOM CONCEPT LIVING!!!LARGE WINDOWS, A LOT OF LIGHT AND PICTURE PERFECT VIEWS!!!NEW DARKWOOD FLOORS IN ALL LIVING AREAS, TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, CARPET IN BEDROOMS!!! VERY CHARMING PROPERTY IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD!!! FANTASTIC LOCATION, CLOSE TO BILTMORE SHOPPING AND ALL NEW RESTAURANTS AND BARS ON 16TH STREET!!! NEAR I-51 FREEWAY,PARADISE VALLEY, SCOTTSDALE AND DOWNTOWN PHOENIX!!!VERY POPULAR MADISON SCHOOL DISTRICTS!AVAILABLE NOW!!