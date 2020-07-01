All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17322 N 23rd St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

17322 N 23rd St

17322 North 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

17322 North 23rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Spacious great room with separate dining room all tile with carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave and lots of cabinets and countertop space. Private backyard with covered patio.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5655623)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17322 N 23rd St have any available units?
17322 N 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17322 N 23rd St have?
Some of 17322 N 23rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17322 N 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
17322 N 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17322 N 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17322 N 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 17322 N 23rd St offer parking?
No, 17322 N 23rd St does not offer parking.
Does 17322 N 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17322 N 23rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17322 N 23rd St have a pool?
No, 17322 N 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 17322 N 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 17322 N 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 17322 N 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17322 N 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
