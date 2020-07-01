17322 N 23rd St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Spacious great room with separate dining room all tile with carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave and lots of cabinets and countertop space. Private backyard with covered patio.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



