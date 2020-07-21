1731 West Steinway Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041 Talasera
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful hillside executive home overlooking the entire valley from South Mountain just 15 minutes from downtown or the airport. Beautiful gated community backing up to South Mountain Park just a short walk to trailheads. Custom designer touches throughout. Top quality finishes and spacious rooms with 10 and 12 foot ceilings. Solar electrical system cuts power bills in half! Wonderful shaded landscaping with artificial turf. Lap pool separate guest house. HIGH QUALITY HOME IN ALL RESPECTS. Great value - won't last
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1731 W STEINWAY Drive have any available units?
1731 W STEINWAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 W STEINWAY Drive have?
Some of 1731 W STEINWAY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 W STEINWAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1731 W STEINWAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.