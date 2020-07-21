1731 W STEINWAY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful hillside executive home overlooking the entire valley from South Mountain just 15 minutes from downtown or the airport. Beautiful gated community backing up to South Mountain Park just a short walk to trailheads. Custom designer touches throughout. Top quality finishes and spacious rooms with 10 and 12 foot ceilings. Solar electrical system cuts power bills in half! Wonderful shaded landscaping with artificial turf. Lap pool separate guest house. HIGH QUALITY HOME IN ALL RESPECTS. Great value - won't last