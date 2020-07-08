All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

1726 W WOOD Drive

1726 West Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1726 West Wood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Moon Valley Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great updated house with beautiful grey and white color palette. Eat-in kitchen with timeless white cabinetry topped with granite, center island with room for 2-3 barstools, new stainless steel appliances, and fun pendant lighting. There is a bedroom off the kitchen that would be a great spot for an office, playroom, or guest bedroom. What guest wouldn't love to be right off the kitchen. Huge covered patio, pool with water feature, and the bonus casita. The casita is one bedroom, one bathroom. Casita bathroom is handy for pool use and outdoor BBQ's. Come check this place out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 W WOOD Drive have any available units?
1726 W WOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 W WOOD Drive have?
Some of 1726 W WOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 W WOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1726 W WOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 W WOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1726 W WOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1726 W WOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1726 W WOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 1726 W WOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 W WOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 W WOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1726 W WOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 1726 W WOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1726 W WOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 W WOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 W WOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

