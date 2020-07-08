1726 W WOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Great updated house with beautiful grey and white color palette. Eat-in kitchen with timeless white cabinetry topped with granite, center island with room for 2-3 barstools, new stainless steel appliances, and fun pendant lighting. There is a bedroom off the kitchen that would be a great spot for an office, playroom, or guest bedroom. What guest wouldn't love to be right off the kitchen. Huge covered patio, pool with water feature, and the bonus casita. The casita is one bedroom, one bathroom. Casita bathroom is handy for pool use and outdoor BBQ's. Come check this place out!