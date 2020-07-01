All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1722 W Tonto St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1722 W Tonto St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

1722 W Tonto St

1722 West Tonto Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1722 West Tonto Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REMODELED 3 Bed 2 Bath HOUSE Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: North Grier Pl

Super Cute home all remodeled and ready to rent. Completely new kitchen with designer cabinet, New TILE flooring and windows. Ceiling Fans & All fixtures all Brand new. New Water Heater. Large fenced Lot.

Cross Streets: 19th Ave and Buckeye Directions: North to Tonto, East to 1722 W Tonto St

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5370936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 W Tonto St have any available units?
1722 W Tonto St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1722 W Tonto St currently offering any rent specials?
1722 W Tonto St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 W Tonto St pet-friendly?
No, 1722 W Tonto St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1722 W Tonto St offer parking?
No, 1722 W Tonto St does not offer parking.
Does 1722 W Tonto St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 W Tonto St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 W Tonto St have a pool?
No, 1722 W Tonto St does not have a pool.
Does 1722 W Tonto St have accessible units?
No, 1722 W Tonto St does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 W Tonto St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 W Tonto St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 W Tonto St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 W Tonto St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College