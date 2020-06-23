All apartments in Phoenix
1717 W OSBORN Road
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

1717 W OSBORN Road

1717 West Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1717 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remolded red brick charmer. Updated eat-in kitchen, plus formal dining area, and dual pane windows t/o. Spacious master bedroom has 3/4 bath, secondary bedroom has extra large closet. Kitchen has a large pantry and refrigerator is included. Inside laundry hook ups. Polished concrete in living/dining areas. Carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen and laundry area. Lots of storage throughout. Driveway extends the whole length of the east side of the property with an RV gate at the alley. Block wall around the private back yard and includes a large storage building at rear. Great Encanto North, high demand, close in area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 W OSBORN Road have any available units?
1717 W OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 W OSBORN Road have?
Some of 1717 W OSBORN Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 W OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
1717 W OSBORN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 W OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 1717 W OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1717 W OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 1717 W OSBORN Road does offer parking.
Does 1717 W OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 W OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 W OSBORN Road have a pool?
No, 1717 W OSBORN Road does not have a pool.
Does 1717 W OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 1717 W OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 W OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 W OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
