1717 W OSBORN Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remolded red brick charmer. Updated eat-in kitchen, plus formal dining area, and dual pane windows t/o. Spacious master bedroom has 3/4 bath, secondary bedroom has extra large closet. Kitchen has a large pantry and refrigerator is included. Inside laundry hook ups. Polished concrete in living/dining areas. Carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen and laundry area. Lots of storage throughout. Driveway extends the whole length of the east side of the property with an RV gate at the alley. Block wall around the private back yard and includes a large storage building at rear. Great Encanto North, high demand, close in area.