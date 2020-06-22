All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:41 AM

1714 N 16TH Avenue

1714 North 16th Avenue · (480) 734-4414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1714 North 16th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Fairview Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Check out this adorable Spanish Revival historic home that is available for rent in Central Phx. Long driveway with one covered carport spot. Parking on street NOT allowed without permit. Cool front porch, desert landscape, huge bkyd. Updated just enough w/ today's finishes but keeping the historic charm. New wood laminate/tile flooring& fresh paint. SS & blk appliances. Gas stove, modern hood. Orignal cabinetry w/ silver hardware. Remodeled bath w/ tile surrounds, new vanity, trendy fixtures. Inside laundry rm w/ lots of storage w/ wall AC. No smoking, Strict occupancy rule, pets upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 N 16TH Avenue have any available units?
1714 N 16TH Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 N 16TH Avenue have?
Some of 1714 N 16TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 N 16TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1714 N 16TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 N 16TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 N 16TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1714 N 16TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1714 N 16TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1714 N 16TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 N 16TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 N 16TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1714 N 16TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1714 N 16TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1714 N 16TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 N 16TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 N 16TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
