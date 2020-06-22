1714 N 16TH Avenue

Amenities

Check out this adorable Spanish Revival historic home that is available for rent in Central Phx. Long driveway with one covered carport spot. Parking on street NOT allowed without permit. Cool front porch, desert landscape, huge bkyd. Updated just enough w/ today's finishes but keeping the historic charm. New wood laminate/tile flooring& fresh paint. SS & blk appliances. Gas stove, modern hood. Orignal cabinetry w/ silver hardware. Remodeled bath w/ tile surrounds, new vanity, trendy fixtures. Inside laundry rm w/ lots of storage w/ wall AC. No smoking, Strict occupancy rule, pets upon owner approval.