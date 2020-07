Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Wow Wonderful Home for Rent!! Move-in-ready home situated in a tight-knit neighborhood located in the Sunnyslope High School district? Look no further, Welcome Home! This charming home was updated in 2015 and has been gently lived . Custom interior updates with Newer Cabinets, big kitchen Island, Tile in all living areas, large backyard, epoxy garage floor In Two Car Garage, and ample storage.