All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1709 W POLLACK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1709 W POLLACK Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

1709 W POLLACK Street

1709 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1709 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
NO ADMIN FEES. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautiful New Construction Now Available. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home boast 9 foot ceilings both first and second floors, large living room, and the kitchen with granite counter tops which opens into the large dining area. Additional walk in storage closet in the laundry room. Master bathroom has double sinks, granite counter tops and a large walk in closet. All secondary bedrooms are of good size. Space for a small desk in the nook upstairs off of the hallway. Courtyards at Madison Ranch is a gated community with several parks, green spaces, BBQ/Ramada and a community pool. Approximately 5 Miles from Downtown Phoenix! Surrounded by the Beauty of South Mountain to the South with hiking trails about a mile away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 W POLLACK Street have any available units?
1709 W POLLACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 W POLLACK Street have?
Some of 1709 W POLLACK Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 W POLLACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1709 W POLLACK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 W POLLACK Street pet-friendly?
No, 1709 W POLLACK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1709 W POLLACK Street offer parking?
Yes, 1709 W POLLACK Street offers parking.
Does 1709 W POLLACK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 W POLLACK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 W POLLACK Street have a pool?
Yes, 1709 W POLLACK Street has a pool.
Does 1709 W POLLACK Street have accessible units?
No, 1709 W POLLACK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 W POLLACK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 W POLLACK Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College