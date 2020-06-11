1709 W POLLACK Street

Amenities

NO ADMIN FEES. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautiful New Construction Now Available. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home boast 9 foot ceilings both first and second floors, large living room, and the kitchen with granite counter tops which opens into the large dining area. Additional walk in storage closet in the laundry room. Master bathroom has double sinks, granite counter tops and a large walk in closet. All secondary bedrooms are of good size. Space for a small desk in the nook upstairs off of the hallway. Courtyards at Madison Ranch is a gated community with several parks, green spaces, BBQ/Ramada and a community pool. Approximately 5 Miles from Downtown Phoenix! Surrounded by the Beauty of South Mountain to the South with hiking trails about a mile away.