Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17021 N 38TH Avenue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

17021 N 38TH Avenue

17021 North 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17021 North 38th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
***GORGEOUS HOME*** 3 Good size bedrooms 2 full Bath's and ADDED sitting area in Master makes this LOVING property unique, Combination of Tile and Wood floors, Nice 2 tone paint Family & Separate LIVING room with a COZZY Fire place that leads to the OPEN Kitchen with GRANITE Counter tops, Step into this BACK YARD OASIS with REFRESHING POOL and a GIGANTIC 15 FOOT RV Gate with plenty of PARKING (Literally park a Semi) There's also plenty of storage cabinets inside garage and large STORAGE SHED in back, overall this is D PERFECT home!! Come take a look PLEASE call agent for qualifying details showing by appointment only Thanks!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17021 N 38TH Avenue have any available units?
17021 N 38TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17021 N 38TH Avenue have?
Some of 17021 N 38TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17021 N 38TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17021 N 38TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17021 N 38TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17021 N 38TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17021 N 38TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17021 N 38TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 17021 N 38TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17021 N 38TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17021 N 38TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17021 N 38TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 17021 N 38TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17021 N 38TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17021 N 38TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17021 N 38TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
