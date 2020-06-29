17021 N 38TH Avenue

Amenities

***GORGEOUS HOME*** 3 Good size bedrooms 2 full Bath's and ADDED sitting area in Master makes this LOVING property unique, Combination of Tile and Wood floors, Nice 2 tone paint Family & Separate LIVING room with a COZZY Fire place that leads to the OPEN Kitchen with GRANITE Counter tops, Step into this BACK YARD OASIS with REFRESHING POOL and a GIGANTIC 15 FOOT RV Gate with plenty of PARKING (Literally park a Semi) There's also plenty of storage cabinets inside garage and large STORAGE SHED in back, overall this is D PERFECT home!! Come take a look PLEASE call agent for qualifying details showing by appointment only Thanks!!