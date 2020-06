Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom N Phoenix townhouse in a great gated community! Newer flooring (no carpet!), good sized rooms, HUGE master walk in closet and mature landscaping make for a very nice place to live! The 2 car attached garage has plenty of room for 2 cars and storage too! Newer paint and a washer/dryer inside! Ready for immediate move in! Call today!