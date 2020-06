Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Phoenix, AZ Condos For Rent- Amazing 3BR/2.5BA 2 level townhome w/ 2 car Garage!! Plenty of upgrades!! Convenient Bell Rd location close to shopping freeways.

This lovely town home features recently updated kitchen counter tops, lighting and more! 2 Car Garage with 3 spacious bedrooms including a patio off the master. Must see! Gated community with beautiful pool!

Call to set up a showing

480-588-5333 ext 1 or email Tim@azrentalhomes.com

www.azrentalhomes.com