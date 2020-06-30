17017 N 55TH Place

Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage home in Arabian Views in Scottsdale 85254. The kitchen was remodeled in May 2016 with updated cabinets, new granite countertops, stainless steel sink and faucet. Split floor plan with master bedroom on one side and guest bedrooms and hall bath with updated cabinetry on opposite side. Vaulted ceilings, large great room with kitchen island and gas cooktop. Flagstone floors in main living areas and entrance hallway. Spacious master bedroom suite with dual sink vanity and freshly updated cabinets, garden tub, large walk-in shower and large walk-in closet with built-ins. Backyard recently professionally redesigned with expansive covered patio and play areas on a luxury lawn of artificial turf. Paradise Valley Unified schools! Minutes from Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, High Street, and Desert Ridge for all your shopping and dining pleasure.