All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17017 N 55TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17017 N 55TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17017 N 55TH Place

17017 North 55th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17017 North 55th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Arabian Views

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage home in Arabian Views in Scottsdale 85254. The kitchen was remodeled in May 2016 with updated cabinets, new granite countertops, stainless steel sink and faucet. Split floor plan with master bedroom on one side and guest bedrooms and hall bath with updated cabinetry on opposite side. Vaulted ceilings, large great room with kitchen island and gas cooktop. Flagstone floors in main living areas and entrance hallway. Spacious master bedroom suite with dual sink vanity and freshly updated cabinets, garden tub, large walk-in shower and large walk-in closet with built-ins. Backyard recently professionally redesigned with expansive covered patio and play areas on a luxury lawn of artificial turf. Paradise Valley Unified schools! Minutes from Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, High Street, and Desert Ridge for all your shopping and dining pleasure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17017 N 55TH Place have any available units?
17017 N 55TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17017 N 55TH Place have?
Some of 17017 N 55TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17017 N 55TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
17017 N 55TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17017 N 55TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 17017 N 55TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17017 N 55TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 17017 N 55TH Place offers parking.
Does 17017 N 55TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17017 N 55TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17017 N 55TH Place have a pool?
No, 17017 N 55TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 17017 N 55TH Place have accessible units?
No, 17017 N 55TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17017 N 55TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17017 N 55TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College