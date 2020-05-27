All apartments in Phoenix
Location

17013 South Coleman Street, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Reserve

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolute Oasis in Ahwatukee..This 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bath home is a rare Rental find. Beautiful Home; Scenic Mountain Views and Exquisite Curb Appeal. Spacious Kitchen & Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen & Formal DIning Room with hardwood floors. Tastefully Tiled and Carpeted in rest of home. Separate Den/ Office along with Mother-in-law Suite Downstairs. Kitchen has Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Built-in Desk Area and Large Island with Stainless Steel Sink & Motion Sensor Faucet; Accented with Lots of Windows Home Has an Open Floor Plan; Vaulted Ceilings allowing Lots of Natural light; Upstairs there are 3 Additional Bedrooms & Master Suite. Master Suite has adjoining Sitting Room, for use as Private Sitting Area, Nursery, Exercise Room and More. Master Bath has Granite Counter tops with Double Sinks and "His & Hers" counter areas; Separate Tub & Shower; Huge Walk-in Closet; The Backyard is a Paradise Tastefully done with Sparkling Pool; Artificial Turf; Covered Patio with Lots of Room to Entertain. The Large 3 Car Garage has Built-in Cabinets and Plenty of Room for 3 Vehicles. If A Pet is Accepted there will be Additional Pet Rent of $25.00 Per Pet Per Month. Realtor & Or renter To Verify All Information Including but not Limited to Appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17013 South Coleman Street have any available units?
17013 South Coleman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17013 South Coleman Street have?
Some of 17013 South Coleman Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17013 South Coleman Street currently offering any rent specials?
17013 South Coleman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17013 South Coleman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17013 South Coleman Street is pet friendly.
Does 17013 South Coleman Street offer parking?
Yes, 17013 South Coleman Street offers parking.
Does 17013 South Coleman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17013 South Coleman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17013 South Coleman Street have a pool?
Yes, 17013 South Coleman Street has a pool.
Does 17013 South Coleman Street have accessible units?
No, 17013 South Coleman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17013 South Coleman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17013 South Coleman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
