17013 South Coleman Street

Absolute Oasis in Ahwatukee..This 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bath home is a rare Rental find. Beautiful Home; Scenic Mountain Views and Exquisite Curb Appeal. Spacious Kitchen & Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen & Formal DIning Room with hardwood floors. Tastefully Tiled and Carpeted in rest of home. Separate Den/ Office along with Mother-in-law Suite Downstairs. Kitchen has Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Built-in Desk Area and Large Island with Stainless Steel Sink & Motion Sensor Faucet; Accented with Lots of Windows Home Has an Open Floor Plan; Vaulted Ceilings allowing Lots of Natural light; Upstairs there are 3 Additional Bedrooms & Master Suite. Master Suite has adjoining Sitting Room, for use as Private Sitting Area, Nursery, Exercise Room and More. Master Bath has Granite Counter tops with Double Sinks and "His & Hers" counter areas; Separate Tub & Shower; Huge Walk-in Closet; The Backyard is a Paradise Tastefully done with Sparkling Pool; Artificial Turf; Covered Patio with Lots of Room to Entertain. The Large 3 Car Garage has Built-in Cabinets and Plenty of Room for 3 Vehicles. If A Pet is Accepted there will be Additional Pet Rent of $25.00 Per Pet Per Month. Realtor & Or renter To Verify All Information Including but not Limited to Appliances.