17010 N 59TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

May 1-November 15! This outstanding North Scottsdale home is an entertainers dream and comes FULLY FURNISHED. Just minutes from the Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland. This home comes fully equipped with a chefs kitchen filled with GE stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, granite counters, full wine bar, a kids playroom with a pool table, travertine tile and wood flooring throughout, heated pool/spa, TONS of grass, surround sound in the back yard, bbq, fire pit, RV gate & shed are just some of the attributes of this amazing home. You will find a gorgeous master suite split from the other 3 bedrooms and an office as well. Don't miss out on your opportunity to make this house your home for the next few months.