16844 S Aqua Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Immaculate 3 bed/2.5 bath two-story home in the popular Ahwatukee Foothills! Neutral paint colors & upgraded fixtures throughout. Open kitchen w/granite counters, backsplash & plenty of cabinet space, as well as a pantry. Versatile loft would make perfect home office or game room. Spacious master w/ private balcony and GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Full master bath w/ double sinks & walk-n closet. Backyard w/ covered patio, grass & scenic fence to enjoy the view. NO NEIGHBORS DIRECTLY BEHIND! Located just minutes from freeway access and the 202 when it is completed later this year. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and in the award winning Kyrene & Tempe Union school districts. Tenant to verify schools. Front yard HOA maintained. Come and see this today!