Phoenix, AZ
16844 S Aqua Court
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

16844 S Aqua Court

16844 South Aqua Court · No Longer Available
Location

16844 South Aqua Court, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Immaculate 3 bed/2.5 bath two-story home in the popular Ahwatukee Foothills! Neutral paint colors & upgraded fixtures throughout. Open kitchen w/granite counters, backsplash & plenty of cabinet space, as well as a pantry. Versatile loft would make perfect home office or game room. Spacious master w/ private balcony and GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Full master bath w/ double sinks & walk-n closet. Backyard w/ covered patio, grass & scenic fence to enjoy the view. NO NEIGHBORS DIRECTLY BEHIND! Located just minutes from freeway access and the 202 when it is completed later this year. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and in the award winning Kyrene & Tempe Union school districts. Tenant to verify schools. Front yard HOA maintained. Come and see this today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16844 S Aqua Court have any available units?
16844 S Aqua Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16844 S Aqua Court have?
Some of 16844 S Aqua Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16844 S Aqua Court currently offering any rent specials?
16844 S Aqua Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16844 S Aqua Court pet-friendly?
No, 16844 S Aqua Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16844 S Aqua Court offer parking?
Yes, 16844 S Aqua Court offers parking.
Does 16844 S Aqua Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16844 S Aqua Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16844 S Aqua Court have a pool?
No, 16844 S Aqua Court does not have a pool.
Does 16844 S Aqua Court have accessible units?
No, 16844 S Aqua Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16844 S Aqua Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16844 S Aqua Court has units with dishwashers.
