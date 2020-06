Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available 9/4/2019*Please Do Not Disturb Tenants, No Short-Term Leasing***

Ahwatukee Foothills is full of scenic South Mountain Preserves views!

This gated community offers a pool, and golf course. All on ONE Level

2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Tandem Garage. Desert landscaping

and a cozy yard. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.