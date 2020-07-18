16810 N 62ND Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Scottsdale single level home in prime location in the Paradise Valley School District! This home offers three bedrooms and a den/home office, 2 baths & 2.5 car garage! Interior is newly painted and has plantation shutters. Upgraded kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, appliances are stainless steel, including refrigerator with eat in kitchen & middle island. Stone fireplace in family room. Has living room w/dining & family room. Light fixtures are upgraded. Front & backyard offer pavers & beautiful landscaping. Tile in the main living areas, wood floors in the den, and carpet in the bedrooms. Inside washer/dryer included! This home is set on an oversize corner lot. See this beauty before its gone! Sorry no pets allowed