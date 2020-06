Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

**This Home Is A Fully Furnished Vacation Rental and Rates and Terms Vary on Availability and Season** Luxury and Comfort In One Of North Scottsdale's Best Locations. No Details Were Overlooked In Making This A Complete Vacation Rental Destination. Minutes From Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter Which Offers Top Dining and Shopping Options. 4 Spacious Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Open Concept Floor Plan With Beautiful Remodeled Kitchen. Master Bath Is A True Relaxing Retreat. Backyard Oasis With Covered Patio and Sparkling Pool! Everything You Need Is Here, Just Bring Your Suitcase, Call or Email Manager for Availability and Rates.