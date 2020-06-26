16615 N 23RD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

All new Tile (wood look) Floors throughout just installed 4/2019. New inside and outside paint 3/2019. New blinds in Kitchen, family room & master bdrm 4/2019. Artificial turf install in backyard 4/2019. New built in Microwave 3/2017. Large great room with fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings. Inviting bay window in kitchen eating area. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Vaulted ceiling in Master, separate tub and shower and double sinks. Easy access to shopping and schools. Just a gem of a home that has been well cared for.