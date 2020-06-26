All apartments in Phoenix
16615 N 23RD Place

16615 North 23rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

16615 North 23rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
All new Tile (wood look) Floors throughout just installed 4/2019. New inside and outside paint 3/2019. New blinds in Kitchen, family room & master bdrm 4/2019. Artificial turf install in backyard 4/2019. New built in Microwave 3/2017. Large great room with fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings. Inviting bay window in kitchen eating area. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Vaulted ceiling in Master, separate tub and shower and double sinks. Easy access to shopping and schools. Just a gem of a home that has been well cared for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16615 N 23RD Place have any available units?
16615 N 23RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16615 N 23RD Place have?
Some of 16615 N 23RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16615 N 23RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
16615 N 23RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16615 N 23RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 16615 N 23RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16615 N 23RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 16615 N 23RD Place offers parking.
Does 16615 N 23RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16615 N 23RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16615 N 23RD Place have a pool?
No, 16615 N 23RD Place does not have a pool.
Does 16615 N 23RD Place have accessible units?
No, 16615 N 23RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16615 N 23RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16615 N 23RD Place has units with dishwashers.
