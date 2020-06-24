16612 S 14th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9f6cff096 ---- Tenant is showing property. Please schedule a showing. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT unless you have a showing. Property will be ready as soon as September 20th. .Beautiful 2-story home located in Ahwatukee .Carpet, tile, wood throughout .Kitchen has range oven, disposal, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, pantry and granite kitchen island .Formal living room, spacious family room .Full bath down stairs .Master bedroom located upstairs with walk-in closet .Master bath separate shower and tub, double sinks and private toilet area .Inside laundry .Covered patio .Desert landscaping in front with auto watering .Grass/desert rear with auto-watering .Pool, Golf course lot and mountain views .Full landscaping and pool service *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit .$1,700.00 Refundable .$500.00 non-refundable redecorating fee