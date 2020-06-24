All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16612 S 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16612 S 14th Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

16612 S 14th Street

16612 South 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16612 South 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9f6cff096 ---- Tenant is showing property. Please schedule a showing. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT unless you have a showing. Property will be ready as soon as September 20th. .Beautiful 2-story home located in Ahwatukee .Carpet, tile, wood throughout .Kitchen has range oven, disposal, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, pantry and granite kitchen island .Formal living room, spacious family room .Full bath down stairs .Master bedroom located upstairs with walk-in closet .Master bath separate shower and tub, double sinks and private toilet area .Inside laundry .Covered patio .Desert landscaping in front with auto watering .Grass/desert rear with auto-watering .Pool, Golf course lot and mountain views .Full landscaping and pool service *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit .$1,700.00 Refundable .$500.00 non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16612 S 14th Street have any available units?
16612 S 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16612 S 14th Street have?
Some of 16612 S 14th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16612 S 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16612 S 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16612 S 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16612 S 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 16612 S 14th Street offer parking?
No, 16612 S 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 16612 S 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16612 S 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16612 S 14th Street have a pool?
Yes, 16612 S 14th Street has a pool.
Does 16612 S 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 16612 S 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16612 S 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16612 S 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College