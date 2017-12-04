All apartments in Phoenix
16602 N 46TH Lane
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

16602 N 46TH Lane

16602 North 46th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16602 North 46th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85306
Park Place North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
4 bdrm 2 bath block home with a large sparkling pool & Spa with a Covered Patio area in back. New tile in all the right places. There is an open & warm Family Room with a Fireplace. The kitchen features lots of cabinets & opens to Family Room and a Family dining area w/breakfast bar. Large Master BR w/large Walk-in closet + a 2nd closet for him. Bath features Jacuzzi tub & shower, & s separate exit to the pool area. Some vaulted ceilings & sky lights. Large inside laundry room. Oversized side yard w/ a small RV gate for your toys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16602 N 46TH Lane have any available units?
16602 N 46TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16602 N 46TH Lane have?
Some of 16602 N 46TH Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16602 N 46TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16602 N 46TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16602 N 46TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16602 N 46TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16602 N 46TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16602 N 46TH Lane offers parking.
Does 16602 N 46TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16602 N 46TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16602 N 46TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16602 N 46TH Lane has a pool.
Does 16602 N 46TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 16602 N 46TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16602 N 46TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16602 N 46TH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

