16602 N 46TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

4 bdrm 2 bath block home with a large sparkling pool & Spa with a Covered Patio area in back. New tile in all the right places. There is an open & warm Family Room with a Fireplace. The kitchen features lots of cabinets & opens to Family Room and a Family dining area w/breakfast bar. Large Master BR w/large Walk-in closet + a 2nd closet for him. Bath features Jacuzzi tub & shower, & s separate exit to the pool area. Some vaulted ceilings & sky lights. Large inside laundry room. Oversized side yard w/ a small RV gate for your toys.