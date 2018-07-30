All apartments in Phoenix
16442 N 59TH Place
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

16442 N 59TH Place

16442 North 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16442 North 59th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Hard to find 5 bedroom PLUS a home theater on Cul-de sac lot with a pebble-tec pool. This one's got everything that you're looking for. Double door entry opens to high vaulted ceilings - Custom lit staircase with special kids' hideaway underneath. New wood laminate and wood look tile everywhere except additional bedrooms. Spacious granite kitchen with oversized island, great views of the back yard. Eat-in kitchen opens to the family room. Classy closets cabinets in every bedroom and the home theater. Outside there 's a large covered patio, grassy yard & sparkling fenced pebble-tech pool with sheer decent waterfall. Pomegranate, Orange and Grapefruit trees. A+ North Rance elemantary & Horizon High. Two short blocks to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16442 N 59TH Place have any available units?
16442 N 59TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16442 N 59TH Place have?
Some of 16442 N 59TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16442 N 59TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
16442 N 59TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16442 N 59TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 16442 N 59TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16442 N 59TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 16442 N 59TH Place offers parking.
Does 16442 N 59TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16442 N 59TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16442 N 59TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 16442 N 59TH Place has a pool.
Does 16442 N 59TH Place have accessible units?
No, 16442 N 59TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16442 N 59TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16442 N 59TH Place has units with dishwashers.

