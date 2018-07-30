16442 N 59TH Place

Amenities

Hard to find 5 bedroom PLUS a home theater on Cul-de sac lot with a pebble-tec pool. This one's got everything that you're looking for. Double door entry opens to high vaulted ceilings - Custom lit staircase with special kids' hideaway underneath. New wood laminate and wood look tile everywhere except additional bedrooms. Spacious granite kitchen with oversized island, great views of the back yard. Eat-in kitchen opens to the family room. Classy closets cabinets in every bedroom and the home theater. Outside there 's a large covered patio, grassy yard & sparkling fenced pebble-tech pool with sheer decent waterfall. Pomegranate, Orange and Grapefruit trees. A+ North Rance elemantary & Horizon High. Two short blocks to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.