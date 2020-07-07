All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:07 PM

16422 North 46th Drive

16422 North 46th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16422 North 46th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85306
Park Place North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This stunning 3bed/2bath home is a must-see! Home has a 2 car garage in addition to double RV gates (one on each side of home). Located Near 51st Ave and Bell Rd! The backyard has a large grassy area as well as a pebble tech pool and a covered patio that is almost the entire length of the home. You won't be disappointed!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,187.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16422 North 46th Drive have any available units?
16422 North 46th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16422 North 46th Drive have?
Some of 16422 North 46th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16422 North 46th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16422 North 46th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16422 North 46th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16422 North 46th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16422 North 46th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16422 North 46th Drive offers parking.
Does 16422 North 46th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16422 North 46th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16422 North 46th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16422 North 46th Drive has a pool.
Does 16422 North 46th Drive have accessible units?
No, 16422 North 46th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16422 North 46th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16422 North 46th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

