16417 S. 47th Place Available 09/25/19 Ahwatukee 3 Bed - 2 Bath Single Story Home - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN SEPTEMBER 25, 2019



1603 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans - Separate Living Room W/Bay Window and Family Room - Nice Wood Floors in Kitchen & Kitchen Island - Split Bedroom Plan - Master Bedroom Has Big Vaulted Ceiling and Bay Window - Master Bathroom w/Separate Shower and Roman Tub - EZ Care Desert Landscaping W/Auto Drip System Front and Back - 2 Car Garage W/Electric Openers - Close to Community Park - EZ Access to Freeways.!



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.



DIRECTIONS: CHANDLER BLVD & 48TH ST - West of 48th Street on Chandler Blvd, South on 46th Street, East on Frye, South on 47th Place to Property.



UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Phoenix



SCHOOLS: Kyrene del Milenio, Akimel A-al, Desert Vista High



$1,440.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month.

$1,440.00 Security Deposit ($450.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Cleaning Fee)

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



(Pictures are from a previous listing)



