Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16417 S. 47th Place
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

16417 S. 47th Place

16417 South 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16417 South 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16417 S. 47th Place Available 09/25/19 Ahwatukee 3 Bed - 2 Bath Single Story Home - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN SEPTEMBER 25, 2019

1603 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans - Separate Living Room W/Bay Window and Family Room - Nice Wood Floors in Kitchen & Kitchen Island - Split Bedroom Plan - Master Bedroom Has Big Vaulted Ceiling and Bay Window - Master Bathroom w/Separate Shower and Roman Tub - EZ Care Desert Landscaping W/Auto Drip System Front and Back - 2 Car Garage W/Electric Openers - Close to Community Park - EZ Access to Freeways.!

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.

DIRECTIONS: CHANDLER BLVD & 48TH ST - West of 48th Street on Chandler Blvd, South on 46th Street, East on Frye, South on 47th Place to Property.

UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Phoenix

SCHOOLS: Kyrene del Milenio, Akimel A-al, Desert Vista High

$1,440.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month.
$1,440.00 Security Deposit ($450.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE3947092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16417 S. 47th Place have any available units?
16417 S. 47th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16417 S. 47th Place have?
Some of 16417 S. 47th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16417 S. 47th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16417 S. 47th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16417 S. 47th Place pet-friendly?
No, 16417 S. 47th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16417 S. 47th Place offer parking?
Yes, 16417 S. 47th Place offers parking.
Does 16417 S. 47th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16417 S. 47th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16417 S. 47th Place have a pool?
No, 16417 S. 47th Place does not have a pool.
Does 16417 S. 47th Place have accessible units?
No, 16417 S. 47th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16417 S. 47th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16417 S. 47th Place has units with dishwashers.
