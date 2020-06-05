1639 W ACOMA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy mountain views from the front and back yards of this desirable Moon Mountain Vistas home. This well-maintained home boasts soaringceilings and a large living room/dining room that flows into the kitchen area. The main floor master has a bay window overlooking the pool and mountain views. Upstairs you will find a huge loft, two additional bedrooms, bathroom, and closets. The back yard is an entertainer's dream with a sparkling private pool, low-maintenance landscaping, and a covered patio. Quick access to I-17 & 101 makes for an easy commute. *This home is also for sale.*