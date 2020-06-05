All apartments in Phoenix
1639 W ACOMA Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:54 AM

1639 W ACOMA Drive

1639 West Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1639 West Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Moon Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Enjoy mountain views from the front and back yards of this desirable Moon Mountain Vistas home. This well-maintained home boasts soaringceilings and a large living room/dining room that flows into the kitchen area. The main floor master has a bay window overlooking the pool and mountain views. Upstairs you will find a huge loft, two additional bedrooms, bathroom, and closets. The back yard is an entertainer's dream with a sparkling private pool, low-maintenance landscaping, and a covered patio. Quick access to I-17 & 101 makes for an easy commute. *This home is also for sale.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 W ACOMA Drive have any available units?
1639 W ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 W ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 1639 W ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 W ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1639 W ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 W ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1639 W ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1639 W ACOMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1639 W ACOMA Drive offers parking.
Does 1639 W ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 W ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 W ACOMA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1639 W ACOMA Drive has a pool.
Does 1639 W ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1639 W ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 W ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 W ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
