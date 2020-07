Amenities

Don't miss out on this clean and spacious rental home in South Phoenix. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a two car garage. The spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet and the master bathroom features a separate shower/tub. Tile in all major living areas and walkways with carpet in the bedrooms. Inside laundry. Refrigerator and washer included. No pets allowed.