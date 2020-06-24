1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS Executive 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Ahwatukee Foothills w/ Mtn. Views. Chefs Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, pantry, pass-through, wet-bar & b-fast nook. Downstairs features full bedroom & bath along with sep LR/DR & Family room. Upstairs has 4 lrg bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Enjoy private balcony, dual sinks, sep shower& soaker tub in Master Suite. Other updates include new ext paint (2018), newer tile & Mohawk hardwood flooring & high-end Trane HVAC systems. Great entertaining backyard with extended covered paver patio & lush lawn. Plus 3CG. Close to schools, parks, hiking, and golf. This one won't last long!