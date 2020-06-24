All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive

1628 East Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1628 East Glenhaven Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS Executive 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Ahwatukee Foothills w/ Mtn. Views. Chefs Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, pantry, pass-through, wet-bar & b-fast nook. Downstairs features full bedroom & bath along with sep LR/DR & Family room. Upstairs has 4 lrg bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Enjoy private balcony, dual sinks, sep shower& soaker tub in Master Suite. Other updates include new ext paint (2018), newer tile & Mohawk hardwood flooring & high-end Trane HVAC systems. Great entertaining backyard with extended covered paver patio & lush lawn. Plus 3CG. Close to schools, parks, hiking, and golf. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive have any available units?
1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive have?
Some of 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive offers parking.
Does 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive have a pool?
No, 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 E GLENHAVEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
