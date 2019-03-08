All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12

16241 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16241 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded Luxury Condo with 2 car garage and Poolview near Bell and 32nd St - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a Poolview is move-in ready! This home includes upgraded flooring, new carpet, washer/dryer, and two car garage. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open to the great room. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs features 2 good size rooms. Master suite with full bath and double sinks. Also a walk out balcony upstairs. This gated property with a community pool is centrally located with convenient access to freeways, shopping, and entertainment.

(RLNE3749994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 have any available units?
16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 have?
Some of 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 currently offering any rent specials?
16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 is pet friendly.
Does 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 offer parking?
Yes, 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 does offer parking.
Does 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 have a pool?
Yes, 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 has a pool.
Does 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 have accessible units?
No, 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College