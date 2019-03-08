16241 N 30th Pl Unit # 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded Luxury Condo with 2 car garage and Poolview near Bell and 32nd St - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a Poolview is move-in ready! This home includes upgraded flooring, new carpet, washer/dryer, and two car garage. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open to the great room. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs features 2 good size rooms. Master suite with full bath and double sinks. Also a walk out balcony upstairs. This gated property with a community pool is centrally located with convenient access to freeways, shopping, and entertainment.



(RLNE3749994)