Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool

Charming Townhouse in Paradise Villas - Tucked away in the gated community of Paradise Villas is a quiet double master townhouse with views of the pool. Each bedroom has a balcony and it's own bath. Washer and dryer on the 2nd level. Kitchen, living room and 1/2 bath on main floor. 2 car garage with shelving. Close to the 51 and shopping! No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3400479)