16224 N. 21st Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Like Bran NEW this 3 bed/2.5 bath, + office, home in the beautifully designed gated master planned Northgate community is located 5 mins from the 101 / 17 frwy and close to shopping, restaurants, hospital, and airport. Your most discriminating client will appreciate the designer two-tone paint, stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, window treatments and tile throughout downstairs. Living in a totally turnkey maintenance free home will free them to enjoy the many walking paths, bike trails, children's play areas and gorgeous community pool and spa that make living here feel like a resort. A bonus is their guests will love the extra parking spaces located at end of walkway. Any media fans will be delighted with the seamless wiring compatibility with direct TV.