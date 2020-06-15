All apartments in Phoenix
16212 N 65TH Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

16212 N 65TH Place

16212 North 65th Place · (480) 201-0416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16212 North 65th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL! When you walk in the front door of this completely remodeled home, you are greeted by a spacious guest room with plenty of seating gathered around a fireplace with a wall mounted TV. The home features a large open concept kitchen, dining, & family room. Staying in this home is like staying in a model home, and is perfect for large families or friends groups, multi-generational family getaways, or multiple families. Sleeps up to 16! The house is filled with natural light & is located in close proximity to all of your favorite Scottsdale amenities! Furniture will not be removed. Strictly no pets or smoking. LOW PRICE FOR SUMMER MONTHS ONLY. Usually only available for 1-6 months. NOT available for 1 year lease. Guest is responsible for utilities May-September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16212 N 65TH Place have any available units?
16212 N 65TH Place has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16212 N 65TH Place have?
Some of 16212 N 65TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16212 N 65TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
16212 N 65TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16212 N 65TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 16212 N 65TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16212 N 65TH Place offer parking?
No, 16212 N 65TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 16212 N 65TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16212 N 65TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16212 N 65TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 16212 N 65TH Place has a pool.
Does 16212 N 65TH Place have accessible units?
No, 16212 N 65TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16212 N 65TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16212 N 65TH Place has units with dishwashers.
