16212 N 65TH Place

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace oven refrigerator

THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL! When you walk in the front door of this completely remodeled home, you are greeted by a spacious guest room with plenty of seating gathered around a fireplace with a wall mounted TV. The home features a large open concept kitchen, dining, & family room. Staying in this home is like staying in a model home, and is perfect for large families or friends groups, multi-generational family getaways, or multiple families. Sleeps up to 16! The house is filled with natural light & is located in close proximity to all of your favorite Scottsdale amenities! Furniture will not be removed. Strictly no pets or smoking. LOW PRICE FOR SUMMER MONTHS ONLY. Usually only available for 1-6 months. NOT available for 1 year lease. Guest is responsible for utilities May-September.