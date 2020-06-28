1621 W ACOMA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION--LOCATION--LOCATION These words were never so true in Real Estate as they are for this perfectly located newer home at the base of Moon Mountain. North facing and views of million dollar mansions surround you in this first class, designer neighborhood. You will thoroughly enjoy the spacious family living in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Its' vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, roomy kitchen,large awesome great room and splendidly spacious master suite will meet your every wish for comfortable and stylish living.. The grass backyard is great for children and pets to romp and play. The lush trees and shrubbery provide a very private outdoors for family living here in the great Southwest. You will not want to miss out on this fantastic rental opportunity.!!