Phoenix, AZ
1621 W ACOMA Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

1621 W ACOMA Drive

1621 West Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1621 West Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Moon Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION--LOCATION--LOCATION These words were never so true in Real Estate as they are for this perfectly located newer home at the base of Moon Mountain. North facing and views of million dollar mansions surround you in this first class, designer neighborhood. You will thoroughly enjoy the spacious family living in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Its' vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, roomy kitchen,large awesome great room and splendidly spacious master suite will meet your every wish for comfortable and stylish living.. The grass backyard is great for children and pets to romp and play. The lush trees and shrubbery provide a very private outdoors for family living here in the great Southwest. You will not want to miss out on this fantastic rental opportunity.!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 W ACOMA Drive have any available units?
1621 W ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 W ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 1621 W ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 W ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 W ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 W ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 W ACOMA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1621 W ACOMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1621 W ACOMA Drive offers parking.
Does 1621 W ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 W ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 W ACOMA Drive have a pool?
No, 1621 W ACOMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1621 W ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 W ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 W ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 W ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
