1616 W Sherman

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/224be410d5 ---- **Move in special - 1/2 off the first months rent*** Move in costs total $ 1225 plus pet deposit * you will need this amount prior to move in!!!!!!!!!!!!! This house has central air conditioning. This is part of a duplex and is located in the back of the property so you have to walk on the sidewalk around the front house to access. Recent updates make this a very nice place to live. Two bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a detached room for possible 3rd bedroom plus this house has a laundry room and a large front covered patio. Also, has its own private parking behind the unit and fenced private space. for Spanish please call Edna at 323-203-5544 or for english call 480-786-5600 total move in costs: $400 for the first month, $825 after that $ 825 deposit $ 250 pet deposit tenant is responsible for electricty and gas. water will be provided for tenant. tenant responsible for landscape upkeep and for providing their own washer and dryer. por espanol please call Edna at 323-203-5544 for english please call 480-786-5600 YOU MUST HAVE $ 1225 IN ORDER TO MOVE IN!!!! PLEASE ONLY CONSIDER THIS HOUSE IF YOU HAVE THIS AMOUNT IN YOUR POSSESSION. Front Patio Laundry Hook Up Storage Shed