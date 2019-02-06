1614 West Brown Street

Amenities
This house has stretches of clean clear space with an open floor plan. Not to mention, one of the 4 bedrooms and 1 of the 2 bathrooms are separated into a guest house in the back yard. The kitchen has plentiful counter space with a black gas range, black dishwasher, & black refrigerator. This home has been revitalized with tile & wood plank vinyl flooring & stylish finishing's. ***This one's pet-friendly*** Come tour this property located at 1614 W Brown St because it's ready for you to make it your new home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.