All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1614 West Brown Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1614 West Brown Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1614 West Brown Street

1614 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1614 West Brown Street, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house has stretches of clean clear space with an open floor plan. Not to mention, one of the 4 bedrooms and 1 of the 2 bathrooms are separated into a guest house in the back yard. The kitchen has plentiful counter space with a black gas range, black dishwasher, & black refrigerator. This home has been revitalized with tile & wood plank vinyl flooring & stylish finishing's. ***This one's pet-friendly*** Come tour this property located at 1614 W Brown St because it's ready for you to make it your new home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 West Brown Street have any available units?
1614 West Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 West Brown Street have?
Some of 1614 West Brown Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 West Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
1614 West Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 West Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 West Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 1614 West Brown Street offer parking?
No, 1614 West Brown Street does not offer parking.
Does 1614 West Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 West Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 West Brown Street have a pool?
No, 1614 West Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 1614 West Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 1614 West Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 West Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 West Brown Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College