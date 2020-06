Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel fireplace alarm system microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse. This home features a 2 car garage out back. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Carpet and tile throughout home. Two-tone paint, home was built in 2016 so pretty new. COME SEE!!Tenants will be responsible to pay for the $ 59.00 per month alarm system monthly charge. NO PETS ON PROPERTY