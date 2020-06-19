1611 S. 63rd Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85a2f2605e ---- Beautiful single level home located in a nice and quit cul-de-sac. Home features a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Large living room at entrance with bay windows for plenty of natural sunlight. Eat in kitchen offers pantry, maple cabinetry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Family room right off kitchen with high vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom also features bay windows, walk in closet and master bath. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio, storage shed and gravel installment in process. This home is clean and move in ready! 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Single Story Stove