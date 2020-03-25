16056 S 18TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom home nestled into great neighborhood in A+ Kyrene School District! The kitchen, bathrooms & floors have all been updated. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, sleek slab granite and refinished cabinets. Bathrooms have raised counters, refinished cabinets, newer faucets & sinks and newer fixtures throughout. You'll enjoy the low maintenance yard, play pool, 2.5 car garage (storage!) and the friendly neighborhood. Weekly pool service and twice a year landscape services included. (Tenant responsible for landscape maintenance). Refer to Documents Tab for additional information. Owner/Landlord is licensed Arizona Real Estate Broker.