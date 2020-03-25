All apartments in Phoenix
16056 S 18TH Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

16056 S 18TH Avenue

16056 South 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16056 South 18th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom home nestled into great neighborhood in A+ Kyrene School District! The kitchen, bathrooms & floors have all been updated. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, sleek slab granite and refinished cabinets. Bathrooms have raised counters, refinished cabinets, newer faucets & sinks and newer fixtures throughout. You'll enjoy the low maintenance yard, play pool, 2.5 car garage (storage!) and the friendly neighborhood. Weekly pool service and twice a year landscape services included. (Tenant responsible for landscape maintenance). Refer to Documents Tab for additional information. Owner/Landlord is licensed Arizona Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16056 S 18TH Avenue have any available units?
16056 S 18TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16056 S 18TH Avenue have?
Some of 16056 S 18TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16056 S 18TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16056 S 18TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16056 S 18TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16056 S 18TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16056 S 18TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16056 S 18TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 16056 S 18TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16056 S 18TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16056 S 18TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16056 S 18TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 16056 S 18TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16056 S 18TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16056 S 18TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16056 S 18TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

