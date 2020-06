Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Immaculate 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms two story ready to rent! Warm neutral walls tone and carpet with tile in all the right places. 2 Master suites upstairs plus small loft. Corian kitchen counter tops, Roomy kitchen/Dinning area and powder bathroom on the ground level. Convenient to North phoenix locations: 2 Miles West to I -17 freeway, Loop 101 less than 3 miles to north and close to Major shopping and Restaurants.