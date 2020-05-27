1601 South 4th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry cats allowed

Check out this remodeled spacious 4Bdm 2Ba unit not far from the Downtown hub!

Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with great-room layout and updated cabinets. Tile throughout plus separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Lots of space and plenty of room for storage. Duplex property with only one shared wall. Corner unit with large, fenced, easy to maintain gravel yard. Easy access to I-10 & I-17 hwys and all the events and shopping spots downtown has to offer. Minutes from light rail stops. Water/sewer/garbage included, electricity (APS) paid by tenant. Pets upon approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.