Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1601 South 4th Street

1601 South 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 South 4th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
Check out this remodeled spacious 4Bdm 2Ba unit not far from the Downtown hub!
Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with great-room layout and updated cabinets. Tile throughout plus separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Lots of space and plenty of room for storage. Duplex property with only one shared wall. Corner unit with large, fenced, easy to maintain gravel yard. Easy access to I-10 & I-17 hwys and all the events and shopping spots downtown has to offer. Minutes from light rail stops. Water/sewer/garbage included, electricity (APS) paid by tenant. Pets upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 South 4th Street have any available units?
1601 South 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 South 4th Street have?
Some of 1601 South 4th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 South 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 South 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 South 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 South 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 South 4th Street offer parking?
No, 1601 South 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1601 South 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 South 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 South 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1601 South 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 South 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 South 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 South 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 South 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

