15848 N 51ST Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the very desirable Paradise Manor subdivision. Backs up to a beautiful greenbelt with a walking trail and so no homes behind you. Great open floorpan that boasts a beautiful fireplace in the family room, upgraded cabinets and Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with granite counters. The master bedroom is spacious and the bath has double sinks and a separate shower. The outside is VERY low maintenance as the HOA takes care of all the front landscaping so you would only have to take care of the back which is VERY low maintenance. The community has lots of walking trails, greenbelts, a tennis court and gorgeous pool and spa.Close to Kierland, the 101 and the 51 freeways.