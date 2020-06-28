All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

15848 N 51ST Street

15848 North 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

15848 North 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the very desirable Paradise Manor subdivision. Backs up to a beautiful greenbelt with a walking trail and so no homes behind you. Great open floorpan that boasts a beautiful fireplace in the family room, upgraded cabinets and Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with granite counters. The master bedroom is spacious and the bath has double sinks and a separate shower. The outside is VERY low maintenance as the HOA takes care of all the front landscaping so you would only have to take care of the back which is VERY low maintenance. The community has lots of walking trails, greenbelts, a tennis court and gorgeous pool and spa.Close to Kierland, the 101 and the 51 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15848 N 51ST Street have any available units?
15848 N 51ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15848 N 51ST Street have?
Some of 15848 N 51ST Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15848 N 51ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
15848 N 51ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15848 N 51ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 15848 N 51ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15848 N 51ST Street offer parking?
No, 15848 N 51ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 15848 N 51ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15848 N 51ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15848 N 51ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 15848 N 51ST Street has a pool.
Does 15848 N 51ST Street have accessible units?
No, 15848 N 51ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15848 N 51ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15848 N 51ST Street has units with dishwashers.
