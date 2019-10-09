All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 3 2020

15829 N 57th Street

15829 North 57th Street · (480) 756-9922
Location

15829 North 57th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Spanish Wells

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1757 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Furnished Home. The Perfect Location! This property is close to Scottsdale Quarter shop your favorite stores, enjoy a meal and many restaurants great dining, entertainment, shopping and all the other great things Scottsdale. less than 2 miles. Close to the 51 and 101 freeway access. Quick access to Sky Harbor airport and Scottsdale Airport. This is an immaculate 3 bedroom, Master Bedroom 16 by12, Two Bedroom 12 by 10 Family Room 15 by 14. Kitchen, Dining Room, Single Family, single level with 2 car garage and RV Gate. Well maintained and cared for to make your stay enjoyable. Quiet neighborhood. Come and enjoy Scottsdale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15829 N 57th Street have any available units?
15829 N 57th Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15829 N 57th Street have?
Some of 15829 N 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15829 N 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15829 N 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15829 N 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15829 N 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15829 N 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15829 N 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 15829 N 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15829 N 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15829 N 57th Street have a pool?
No, 15829 N 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15829 N 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 15829 N 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15829 N 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15829 N 57th Street has units with dishwashers.
