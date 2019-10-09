15829 N 57th Street

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Furnished Home. The Perfect Location! This property is close to Scottsdale Quarter shop your favorite stores, enjoy a meal and many restaurants great dining, entertainment, shopping and all the other great things Scottsdale. less than 2 miles. Close to the 51 and 101 freeway access. Quick access to Sky Harbor airport and Scottsdale Airport. This is an immaculate 3 bedroom, Master Bedroom 16 by12, Two Bedroom 12 by 10 Family Room 15 by 14. Kitchen, Dining Room, Single Family, single level with 2 car garage and RV Gate. Well maintained and cared for to make your stay enjoyable. Quiet neighborhood. Come and enjoy Scottsdale!