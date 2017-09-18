All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15824 N 60th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15824 N 60th Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

15824 N 60th Street

15824 North 60th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15824 North 60th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Spanish Wells

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous contemporary features in this 4BR/2BA/2CG home in desirable 85254 zip! Kitchen & Great Rm occupy one open space with soaring vaulted ceiling, skylights & tons of upgrades. Engineered wood floors in Grt Rm, fireplace is focal point w/metallic swirl tiles from floor to ceiling. Kitchen has modern tile, stainless appliances (2 ovens!), dark cabinets, metal/glass pendant lights & metallic tile backsplash. Sleek Island has high-gloss white surface and room for 3 chairs. Formal Living & dining rooms too! Master Bedroom Suite has bay windows & Master Bath has contemporary tub, glass shower & modern counters/cabinets. Backyard oasis features recently redone pool, covered patio plus synthetic grass play area. Washer, Dryer and Fridge include! Rented Unfurnished. Great location-view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15824 N 60th Street have any available units?
15824 N 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15824 N 60th Street have?
Some of 15824 N 60th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15824 N 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15824 N 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15824 N 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15824 N 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15824 N 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15824 N 60th Street offers parking.
Does 15824 N 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15824 N 60th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15824 N 60th Street have a pool?
Yes, 15824 N 60th Street has a pool.
Does 15824 N 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 15824 N 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15824 N 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15824 N 60th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College