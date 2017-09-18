15824 N 60th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous contemporary features in this 4BR/2BA/2CG home in desirable 85254 zip! Kitchen & Great Rm occupy one open space with soaring vaulted ceiling, skylights & tons of upgrades. Engineered wood floors in Grt Rm, fireplace is focal point w/metallic swirl tiles from floor to ceiling. Kitchen has modern tile, stainless appliances (2 ovens!), dark cabinets, metal/glass pendant lights & metallic tile backsplash. Sleek Island has high-gloss white surface and room for 3 chairs. Formal Living & dining rooms too! Master Bedroom Suite has bay windows & Master Bath has contemporary tub, glass shower & modern counters/cabinets. Backyard oasis features recently redone pool, covered patio plus synthetic grass play area. Washer, Dryer and Fridge include! Rented Unfurnished. Great location-view today!