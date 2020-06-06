15804 S 29TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Mountain Park Ranch community home ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy all the amenities; pools, bball courts, Tennis, parks, sand volleyball, hiking trails, walking paths & lakes! Spacious 3bed/2bath/2cg, 1700 sqr ft home. Master bedroom suite is upstairs with an open master bath, dual sinks, garden tub, shower, walk in closet. Downstairs are 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets with stainless steel electric appliances . Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in rent! Saltillo Tile throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. This home has an oversize rear yard with amazing views of Mountains and lake/walkways. Dogs allowed at owner approval-sorry no cats! This home is in a great location!