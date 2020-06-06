All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

15804 S 29TH Street

15804 South 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15804 South 29th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Mountain Park Ranch community home ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy all the amenities; pools, bball courts, Tennis, parks, sand volleyball, hiking trails, walking paths & lakes! Spacious 3bed/2bath/2cg, 1700 sqr ft home. Master bedroom suite is upstairs with an open master bath, dual sinks, garden tub, shower, walk in closet. Downstairs are 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets with stainless steel electric appliances . Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in rent! Saltillo Tile throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. This home has an oversize rear yard with amazing views of Mountains and lake/walkways. Dogs allowed at owner approval-sorry no cats! This home is in a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15804 S 29TH Street have any available units?
15804 S 29TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15804 S 29TH Street have?
Some of 15804 S 29TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15804 S 29TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15804 S 29TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15804 S 29TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15804 S 29TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 15804 S 29TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15804 S 29TH Street offers parking.
Does 15804 S 29TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15804 S 29TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15804 S 29TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15804 S 29TH Street has a pool.
Does 15804 S 29TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15804 S 29TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15804 S 29TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15804 S 29TH Street has units with dishwashers.
